Google Maps Reveals A Serious Insult From One Neighbor To Another … Marked On The Lawn

Google Maps, the application of the technology giant Google that takes detailed satellite images, sometimes offers surprises, because it allows us to see things that we cannot perceive with the naked eye.

This is the case of what happens in a residential area of ​​the city of Salt Lake City, Utah (western United States). In a garden area, next to a house, you see a huge message.

As Reddit users reported this week, in a grassy area you can read “BITCH” (bitch), with an arrow pointing to the dwelling closest to the grass.

Message written on the lawn that one neighbor left for another.GOOGLE MAPS

Although the details of the events are not known, the Reddit experts suspect that it may be some kind of neighborhood dispute in which one of the parties decided to take a peculiar revenge.

Some days ago, Google maps It made headlines again after images of a strange ‘ghost’ building in the British city of Manchester went viral on social media.

After some debate, everything was quickly resolved: it is a building near the area where the image was taken, but with a different texture.