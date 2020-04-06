When much of the world is locked up in their homes trying to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, many people have to do calculations to stock up on food in this exceptional situation.

Many restaurants have had to close their services, and they do not even offer a pickup or delivery service, while some have decided to convert to continue operating.

Two very useful shortcuts in these weeks

As reported by 9to5Google, Google Maps has integrated a functionality that allows us to see which nearby establishments They offer delivery service or a collection system.

These are two shortcuts in mobile applications (both Android and iOS) that appear in the upper left, before “gas stations”, “supermarkets”, “pharmacies” and “coffee shops”.

In the entry of 9to5Google they point out that it is available in the United States and France, but I have tried it in Spain and it is already active (and some comments already assure that it is available in other countries, such as Italy and India).

By clicking on one of these two shortcuts, Google Maps will present us with a list of restaurants around us that offer home delivery or pick up at your premises. In addition, as usual, in some cases we can see the schedule, à la carte or even make the order directly.

This change joins other functionalities related to the coronavirus that Google Maps has been integrating, such as a shortcut to Google search and a center on the subject, in addition to a notice that appears when searching for health centers.

Google Maps now shows which nearby restaurants offer home delivery or pickup