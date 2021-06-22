Google Maps now also shows traffic lights

There are many navigation tools that we have at our disposal on a daily basis. Although, without a doubt, one of the most complete is Google maps, the application created by the technology giant, which has only evolved since its launch. We have already seen how it has included the location of the radars, the price of fuel at gas stations, a dark mode and even the possibility of reminding you where you have parked. Now traffic lights are also displayed on their maps.

This is the latest functionality that Google Maps has added in our country, since it had previously been operational in other places such as the United States. The visualization of traffic lights is now available both in the web version and in the applications for mobile devices. In addition, you do not have to do anything to activate it, it appears by default in all cases. Of course, at first glance they may not appear because the traffic light symbol is only visible when map is zoomed.

This decision has been made to remove a bit of “noise” in more superficial views, since Google Maps already has a lot of information in its maps. But when we are closely inspecting some streets or highways we will come across that symbol so representative that it tells us that there is a traffic light at that point. It is a merely informative function This is used for you to pay special attention, to program a route taking them into account or to see if the retention is caused by the traffic light.

It should also be clarified that is in the testing phase and that during navigation the traffic lights disappear. We assume that it will be fully functional shortly. To finish, say that the truth is that it is a simple functionality and nothing interactive. It would have been nice if it showed data from the traffic lights in real time to see if they are red or green, something that Audi already incorporates in some of its vehicles. In this case, it does not indicate the state, or the lane where they are or anything else, only the place where we will find it.