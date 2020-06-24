The comical voice of Google Maps in Spanish, known for its peculiar way of speaking, has been replaced by a new voice that, in addition to being more human and fluid, they do not extend the final vowels of the words. In other words: the new voice of Google Maps is closer to how we humans speak in our day to day.

This new voice from Google Maps more like Google Assistant, the virtual assistant that the North American company integrates into both Android mobiles and Nest products for the home – formerly known as Google Home. In a tweet published on the Twitter account, you can see the differences between the old voice and the new voice of Google Maps.

This update from @GoogleMaps will sound different to you. pic.twitter.com/wEo3zbNSfj – Google Spain (@GoogleES) June 24, 2020

Google Maps continues to implement changes to the platform

In recent months, Google Maps has implemented various changes in order to facilitate, enrich and improve both the platform and the navigation processes. One of the most prominent is the Live View functionality, which combines augmented reality with the indications of the application. When this feature is activated, the user can see on the screen of his smartphone the images that his mobile camera is capturing, but with a series of overlapping indications. In this way, the user will have more facilities to follow the indicated course.

In recent months, Google Maps also integrated the expected incognito mode that allows searches to be carried out without them being registered in the phone memory or in the history of the Google account with which you are logged in. To enable it, just click on the profile photo located in the upper right corner. It is available on both Android devices and those running the iOS operating system.