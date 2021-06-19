Google Maps: How deceased loved ones have been immortalized in street images

In the streets portrayed by Google Maps, many have saved memories of loved ones.

Social media users have been sharing photos of deceased friends and family that appear in Google Street View, the service that offers 360 ° images of streets of the world.

Neil Henderson, a BBC contributor, found the photo of his late father standing on his doorstep.

“I have literally hundreds of photos of my dad, but on Google Street View it’s pretty shocking, like he’s still here,” he said.

Neil Henderson’s late father pictured outside his home. (Photo: Google)

The idea of ​​sharing the photos online was recently given a resurgence by a post on the Twitter account called “Fesshole,” which asks followers to submit anonymous confessions.

The post said they had searched Google’s mapping app, launched in 2007, for images taken before their father’s death.

In a tweet, a user showed a picture of a couple and wrote: “I can go back to 2009 and see my parents walking down the street holding hands. I lost them 8 and 6 years ago ”.

I can go back to 2009 and see my parents walking down the road holding hands. I lost them both 8 & 6 years ago. pic.twitter.com/0YmYROw81k – Seán (@seanyboyo) June 16, 2021

Another image of a woman standing on her doorstep reads: “My mother going out to smoke a cigarette,” wrote Bernard Baker.

Same here, my mum creeping out for a cigarette. Just over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/M2GoSrCcDd – Bern (@bernard_baker) June 16, 2021

Others said that just seeing local images taken when their loved ones were still alive made them feel a connection.

“My beloved dad who died in 2013 is still on Google Maps,” wrote one woman, showing her father in the window of her home.

My lovely lovely Dad who died in 2013 still on google maps ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qduLLyhqli – Dawn (@ dawn1968) June 17, 2021

Some, instead, said they felt sad that some street images on Google Street View they had been replaced by more recent photos.

However, there is a way to go back to the previous ones. If there is a clock icon at the top left of Google Maps, then preview images are available.

Karim Palant used this tool to find an earlier scene featuring his late grandfather, Charles Palant, in a 2015 shot.

He shows him leaning out of the window of his apartment in Paris. The man died a few months later.

“He was in that flat for about 70 years, I had a lot of happy moments there,” said Karim Palant.

Charles Palant (on the balcony) is in the Google Maps images talking to his caregiver on the street. (Photo: Google)

He explained that his grandfather was taking computer classes when he was 90 years old, but he doesn’t think he saw Google Street View.

The family learned about the photograph after his death.

“It’s such a sunny day in the photo and it looks so relaxed, it just reminds me of a happy time and place,” he said.

Vehicles with a 360 ° camera travel the streets of the world to register them in Google Street View. (Photo: .)

Search Google Street View strange objects or moments immortalized has also become a kind of specialized hobby on the internet.

Only in the TikTok application there are more than 660 million videos with tags about it.

Many popular accounts showing videos of weird things found on the Google service.

