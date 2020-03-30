To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the online mapping service Google Maps announced on Thursday several new features, including a reshaping of its visual identity and an improvement in certain functionalities, hoping to continue to dominate the sector, even if Apple has just revamped its competing application .

The famous red pin icon, emblem of Google Maps since its inception, is now composed of the four colors (blue, green, yellow and red) used for the other logos of the brand.

The application also has five new tabs supposed to facilitate navigation. They offer to explore a restaurant or a concert hall (“Discover”), to choose the best route when traveling (“Go”), to save their favorite places (“Saved”), to share information with other users (“Contribute”) and check out trendy places (“News”).

“And since we love celebrating birthdays, expect surprises. In the navigation, you may see our festive-looking car icon,” said Dane Glasgow, vice president of products for Google Maps, in a blog note.

Google Maps, which claims more than a billion monthly users, has mapped more than 220 countries and territories, offers real-time traffic information in 171 countries and benefits from more than 20 million individual contributions every day.

Launched on February 8, 2005, the application has established itself as the online reference mapping service, outdistancing its competitors like Apple or Microsoft. It facilitates the daily movements of millions of individuals at the expense, sometimes, of a sense of direction.

Victim of its success, Google Maps has been the target of disinformation campaigns. Google claims to have deactivated more than 3 million bogus business pages in 2018.

In 2019, Google added a feature to predict how busy buses, trains or subways will be. Other information, such as temperature, accessibility or safety on board, will be available from next month, said Glasgow, availability will vary by region and transportation management services.

Apple Maps, the return

Google bought its rival in 2013, the Waze mobile GPS app, to add social information to maps while on the go.

Since then, no other application has really competed with Google Maps, or only in certain segments, such as determining the best route, at the best price, with which means of transport, depending on timetables.

Citymapper provides this type of service, for example, in certain cities, and the platform of cars with driver Uber has also launched in this niche recently, in the United States.

Apple, meanwhile, intends to stay in the race. In late January, the group unveiled in the United States the new version of its Maps application, hoping to overshadow the service of Google.

The apple brand has spent years improving its product, traveling millions of kilometers to better map the roads. The application is to be launched in Europe in the coming months.

Some of its features are similar to those of Google Maps, including immersive shots as well as the use of artificial intelligence to check the status of flight reservations saved in a mailbox or calendar.

The fiasco of the version of Maps launched in 2012, after trying to remove the Google application from the iPhone, had forced Apple boss Tim Cook to make a rare public apology and restore Google Maps.