Google Maps is starting to add Playback controls for YouTube Music in the navigation controls. Through this novelty we can choose YouTube Music as the default multimedia application when playing music, something useful for all those users who use it instead of Spotify.

As usual, the news is coming via server, so it is not yet active for all users. However, there are already screenshots on how it works in detail, so let’s take a closer look.

YouTube Music now supports Google Maps

Google Maps will allow you to choose YouTube Music as the default player in Maps navigation mode, with the relevant shortcut within navigation mode to manage our songs. The function makes a lot of sense, since it is a Google application and currently only Spotify and Apple Music were available. The feature is being activated in version 10.43.2 beta although, for the moment, via server.

YouTube Music will be integrated into the Maps interface if we configure it as the default multimedia playback application

As we can see in the images, within the Google Chrome navigation settings we can choose the default multimedia application, something that was already possible. The main novelty here is that YouTube Music now enters the list of compatible applications and is that, although the application takes time on Android, it could not be used as the default app for audio playback.

When activating YouTube Music its corresponding icon will appear when we are browsing any route. If we touch, we can access the playback controls at the bottom of the screen.

