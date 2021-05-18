Google Maps also releases small news, but very useful

Those of Mountain View have presented new functionalities for Google Maps during the Google I / O. Although they are not significant changes in the functionality of the application, they are interesting improvements that make Google’s location service more attractive.

It’s about those small but very useful options, like the hard braking assistant. Combining artificial learning with navigation, Google maps will be able to detect situations in which sudden braking may occur that may result in an accident.

How? When we get a navigation route in Google maps, the application will calculate between multiple route options. Among them, it will analyze in which it is more likely that sudden braking situations will not occur.

In this way, Google Maps will be able to automatically recommend that route if the estimated time of arrival is the same or with a minimal difference. The company points out that the sum of this functionality has the potential to eliminate 100 million hard braking situations, significantly increasing the safety of drivers.

More detailed maps in more cities

The search engine company will also add more detail to the maps. As announced at the I / O, Google Maps will include new improvements in walking routes and using Live View.

It is about creating a virtual environment with more information that is displayed as we move in real view on the routes on foot. They will be included details about stores and restaurants, as well as information on how busy they are, recent reviews and photos.

Google it will also display virtual street signs for complex intersections. Additionally, the detailed maps, which the company released last year, will be available at 50 more cities by the end of this year.

These rich maps show more information than we usually have. In cities enhanced in Google Maps, you can see where the sidewalks, crosswalks or islands are, or the width of a road, among other options.

Information on high occupancy areas

As with sites, shops or restaurants, Google maps will also include iDetailed information of a specific outdoor location. In this way, the service will allow you to know the hustle and bustle of an entire area.

This new function can be used both to know which areas of your city are more crowded, and to discover popular areas when we visit an unknown area, for example.

All these news from Google maps They will arrive soon, although the company has not confirmed an exact and specific date of when they will be available.

Read this too …