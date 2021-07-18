Google Maps Accused of Proposing ‘Potentially Dangerous’ Routes to Hikers | Technology

Mountaineering experts charge against the maps application Google Maps for considering that some of its proposed routes are “potentially dangerous”.

Today we trust Google maps both on road and on foot routes, and surely if you like hiking, you have activated a route in your favorite mountain through this popular application and, as you have ever been able to suffer, sometimes its proposals are not entirely correct.

But things get serious if Google Maps, for example, begins to send hikers down “potentially dangerous” routes that may even endanger their lives, and controversy has recently sprouted after a series of accusations from various mountaineering experts .

Specifically, it has been a Scottish mountaineering group that is criticizing Google in the last hours after allegedly discovered that the Google Maps app has been sending them down potentially fatal routes to climb mountains, and even going directly over cliffs.

John Muir Trust, which is a Scottish mountain conservation charity, claims that the routes recommended by Google Maps up to Ben Nevis, which is Scotland’s highest mountain, are very dangerous and potentially deadly, STV collects.

Not only that route, but also another to An Teallach, which is another 1062m high mountain in Scotland, the app has been recommending users to even walk over a cliff.

“The problem is that Google Maps directs some visitors to the Upper Falls parking lot, presumably because it is the closest parking lot to the summit,” he notes. Nathan berrie, Conservation Officer for the John Muir Trust. “But this is not the correct route and we often find groups of inexperienced walkers heading towards Steam Falls or up the southern slopes of Ben Nevis, believing it to be the route to the summit.”

Experts say that even for the most experienced mountaineers, this route suggested by Google Maps is tremendously difficult. “Even the most experienced mountaineer would have a hard time following this route. The line runs through very steep, rocky and trackless terrain where, even with good visibility, it would be difficult to find a safe line, “he says. Heather morning, Security Advisor in the Mountaineering Mountains.

To celebrate 15 years of Google Maps, the Mountain Viewers have launched a new interface. We tell you which are the most interesting news.

A Google spokesperson has provided a statement to TheGuardian in which he states that “we created Google Maps with safety and reliability in mind, and we are working quickly to investigate the problem of the route in Ben Nevis.”

Several people are trying to replicate the mentioned route in Google Maps, but it seems that it is no longer displayed, so it is likely that the Mountain Viewers have disabled it for correction.

Although humans increasingly rely on technology, common sense is what differentiates us from machines and, therefore, if an application offers you a route and you consider that it may be wrong, you are probably right.