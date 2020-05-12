Google has made its Contact Center AI available, which can answer questions related to COVID-19 24 hours a day.

To the extent that COVID-19 Has spread globally, people turn to governments, healthcare organizations, and other companies with questions about their health and wellness, their finances, and more.

This sudden and unprecedented demand puts pressure on customer service teams And many organizations are struggling to respond quickly and effectively during this critical time.

It is for the foregoing that Google made its Contact Center AI available, which can respond to COVID-19 related questions and enables a first-line response to be provided through 24-hour self-service conversation support, seven days a week, via chat, or by phone.

It is a conversation tool that puts bots available to users 24 hours, seven days a week, through chat or by phone to increase the speed of response of companies to their users.

On the occasion of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google launched the program Rapid Response Virtual Agent (Rapid Response Virtual Agent), so that companies can implement this service more quickly and start using Contact Center AI with their users in just a few days.

Rapid Response Virtual Agent helps clients perform tasks such as integrate a chat on your website (Dialogflow Messenger), in order to establish personalized dialogues and rich in support information for users.

It also makes it easier to add content about COVID-19 to the virtual agent by integrating templates Open Source from organizations that have already launched similar initiatives.

For example Verily, the research organization of Alphabet Inc. dedicated to the study of life sciences, in association with Google Cloud, launched the template Pathfinder for health systems and hospitals.

This allows you to create chat or voice bots that answer questions about COVID-19 symptoms and provide information-based guidance from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (who).

Designed to assist government agencies, public and private healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and businesses in other industries affected by COVID-19, such as travel agencies, financial services, and retail, the Rapid Response Virtual program Agent is available worldwide in any of the 23 languages ​​supported by Dialogflow.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital