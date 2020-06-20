The deep chrome links It is a feature that the Google browser implemented at the beginning of the year and that most likely you do not even know what it is, because support and application do not mean the same thing and what is not seen, many times it is as if it did not exist . That is why an extension is now launched with which to facilitate the work.

To put you in context, Chrome deep links are a really practical evolution of the deep links of a lifetime, as we explained in the Chrome article, deep links and privacy omen. As you can read there, if the introduction of this feature sparked any kind of conversation, it was not related to the functionality it provides, which is a lot, but to nonsense that in the case of Chrome, they are not relevant.

But if you are one of those who usually share or feed on links to specific text fragments throughout the Web, for example to collect documentation or perform similar tasks, the deep links in Chrome will delight you. And who says Chrome, says any of the web browsers derived from Chromium, because the function is supported in all of them: Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi, Opera …

In case it is not yet clear to you: «In essence, these« Chrome deep links »are nothing more than an evolution of ordinary deep links and anchors, with the particularity that they allow linking any piece of text on a page. The function is called ScrollToTextFragment and does what is said: link the text fragment included in the link, in addition to highlighting it with a colored background«. This is how we described them in the mentioned article.

Want to test Chrome deep links for yourself? Just click on this link and you will see it, as long as you use some of the compatible browsers.

The only problem with deep links in Chrome is their use, since it requires modifying the HTML of the link and it is neither practical nor accessible to everyone. Therefore, we repeat, Google now launches an extension with which to facilitate its use: once installed, you just have to select the text fragment and through the context menu copy the link. As simple as that.

The extension, in fact, is called Link to the text fragment, very possibly in order not to make people dizzy, and you can install it in the Chrome Web Store for any compatible browser. Oh, and don’t worry about whether it’s legit or not, since it comes from Google itself (if you know what we mean).