The good thing about Android is the number of useful and totally free apps that we can find in the Play Store. One of them is Google Lens, a tool that uses the camera of our smartphone for a multitude of actions such as scanning texts or documents, recognizing plants and animals, or scanning QR codes.

An essential application in every mobile phone and that from now on it will be even more so because Google just updated it adding new cool features aimed at improving our productivity.

These are the new functions of Google Lens to improve our productivity

As we read in the official Google blog, Google Lens is a very useful tool, almost essential. For example, it allows us to discover the name of a plant using the camera of our smartphone or if we focus on a certain product, it will tell us what it is and where we can buy it.

But Google has wanted to take a step forward and has added new functions to what is possibly one of its best applications, all of them destined to improve our productivity.

First of all Lens is going to allow us copy and paste to our smartphone the text of writings and documents quickly and easily. We just have to scan the document, select the text and copy it to the smartphone or any other device with Chrome (for example, our computer).

Another of the most used functions of Google Lens is to translate texts into different languages. The truth is that Google Lens is a quite useful app with which we can practice and study other languages. Now, we can select any text and click the “listen” button to listen to it in real time. A perfect way to practice pronunciation.

Last but not least, now when we find a word or phrase that we do not understand (either in our language or in any other), Google Lens will help us by searching your search engine. We only have to select it with our camera on the mobile and Google Lens will take care of everything.

All these new functions are already available in the Android app (while listening will be coming soon to iOS). We just have to go to the Play Store and download the application completely free of charge.

