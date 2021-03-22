Google launches Threadit, a short video recording platform for professional environments

With the spread of teleworking, many companies are striving to create tools that bring employees closer together in a more social way from a distance. There are several studies that have addressed the problems of talking to a screen constantly, and companies such as Cisco or Microsoft have already launched some functions aimed at alleviating the physical deficiencies of digital communication.

Now it is the turn of Google, which has just launched a tool similar to Tik Tok to improve communication between company workers through short videos: Threadit. With it, Californians pretend combine the benefits of video calls and the flexibility of emailsSince employees can send short videos to each other for recipients to watch when they can.

Those responsible for this new Google tool assure that it will help to avoid unnecessary video call meetings now better reconcile the schedules of geographically distributed teams working on the same project.

“It’s a great way to see each other without having to schedule live meetings in different time zones. I can send a Threadit to my colleagues in Japan during my normal business hours in Seattle and they will reply to me during their normal business hours in Tokyo. A) Yes we feel like we’re working together in person even though we respond at different times, and we create connections that email can’t”Explains Keller Smith, founder and CEO of Threadit.

How does it work

Threadit can be used directly from the browser or through a Chrome extension. In this second case, the tool will allow the employee to share his screen in addition to recording himself.

After opening Threadit, the worker starts the video and, when he has a small clip, he can decide to upload it, accumulate it to add it to other cuts and make a longer video or discard it. Once they have the final audiovisual content they want to share, the user uploads it to the platform and gets a link, which will be what they send to their colleagues, so it will not be necessary to download or attach any file.

Afterwards, any member of the team can reply to the message with your own video and thus establish a kind of face-to-face conversation.

Threadit is not available at the moment for Spanish companies, as Explica has been able to verify, although yes for American companies with teams in our country. Google has not specified if this tool will be paid.