Google launched the tool in association with the Cybercrime Support Network.

Google launched a Scam Spotter a site aimed at teaching people to detect and avoid scams online as digital hoaxes mount amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The site, ScamSpotter.org tries to show people how to identify things like fake medical exams, offers of false vaccines or other false medical information.

The site too highlights certain patterns that are typical of online deceptionFor example, a scammer who asks someone to send them money or buy a gift card.

Google launched the tool in association with the Cybercrime Support Network, a non-profit organization focused on helping victims of online fraud. The site includes a questionnaire that runs through common scam scenarios, such as receiving a message about win a trip to Hawaii, even if the recipient did not participate in a contest.

The effort comes at a time when scammers have exploited the pandemic with “alarming speed,” Google said. Americans have lost more than $ 40 million due to COVID-19 related scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

