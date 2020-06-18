The world is in the midst of reopening or joining the so-called ‘new reality’, something that is really positive both for the society that is eager to recover public spaces, as well as for businesses that are eager for customers to return. . In response to this, companies like Google They have decided to launch or update services and tools to stimulate this process.

In this regard, the Mountain View giant announced some news for Shopping and Free Promoted Pines for smart campaigns on Tuesday, as well as new features and updates aimed at local companies and services.

Boost SMEs

In that sense, Google He said the goal of these adjustments is to help small businesses re-emerge as local economies begin to reopen.

Among those presented this day, the ones designed for Google My BusinessAs local store information, including product availability, locations, and options such as pickup or curbside delivery, will now appear on the shopping in the search engine.

This is applicable globally so small businesses in any market, including Mexico, can approve and add these new features to their marketing strategy.

Apparently, the idea of ​​Google is to strengthen the entire range of tools and functions -such as those related to pickup, delivery and schedules- that it has launched in recent months, thus offering small entrepreneurs more resources to connect with their audiences.

Part of this expansion is to allow customers to make reservations and make appointment time changes to their partner account. Sound familiar? Now many businesses will only be able to operate with limited capacities and, in many cases, only with appointment formats, so a tool of this type can be very useful for those businesses that do not have the resources to develop more complex systems.

In addition to the above, the Free Promoted Map Pines for smart campaigns. In this way, small businesses can quickly create and launch a campaign within the Google ecosystem based on a goal (such as generating calls, website visits or requests for directions).

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299