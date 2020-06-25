Initiatives include ad bonuses, the ability to feature on Maps, and the option to show inventory to people nearby

In the framework by SME Day, to be held next June 27th, and as an additional effort to support companies during the contingency, Google has announced a series of new solutions, already available in Mexico.

Initiatives include ad bonuses, the possibility of highlight on Maps, the option to show the inventory to close people, among others.

These efforts join the initiative to support business through changes in its strategy, data updates and adjustments to its advertising, Google said in a statement.

From now on, SMEs will be able to take advantage of the Google Shopping through a new function based on Google Maps, which enables users to find products and business inventory near them.

By using this function, users who search for a product and add the legend “close to me“Or”near“You can see the inventory of a store that has the product for sale.

They may also make use of Promoted Pins, a function that was previously exclusive through payment, and that allows businesses to promote themselves with a larger pin within Maps and highlight in the category in which it is located.

This option will also allow SMEs highlight certain specific services or their offer as an establishment, such as the deliver products on the street instead of within the premises or home service.

“As we announced a few weeks ago, Google is dedicating efforts to support SMEs and non-profit organizations, so we increase our annual commitment to Google Grants to give a total of one billion dollars, of which 340 million are for loans that SMEs can use within Google Ads, ”said the internet giant.

For his part, the hotel sector now you can use the Pay per stay service.

This strategy allows all affiliates to Commission program only pay, within your campaign, for those reservations where the guest actually stays at the establishment. This avoids risks related to losing investment after last minute cancellations.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital