Area 120 is an internal program in which Google employees experiment with ideas and products that go beyond the company’s main lines of business. His new creation, baptized as Keen, try to break through in the social world as a new alternative to Pinterest.

“In Keen […] You decide what to spend more time on, and then you collect content from the web and the people you trust to help you make it happen, ”explained the co-founder through a post published on the Google blog.

One of the keys to Keen, the alternative to Google’s Pinterest, is that uses the power of Google Search and the company’s expertise in machine learning to offer relevant content to users. “The more you store in a Keen and organize it, the better the recommendations will be. Even if you are not an expert on a subject, you can start creating a Keen and save some interesting gems or links that you find helpful. ” The contents that the user saves in his profile “act like seeds” that translate into more and better recommendations. The Keens that each user creates can also be shared with other people.

“Keen is not intended to be a place where you spend endless hours sailing. Instead, it is a home for your interests: a place to make them grow, share them with your loved ones, and find things that will help you, ”explained CJ Adams, the service’s co-founder.

Keen, a kind of Pinterest from Google

Keen’s approach closely resembles Pinterest, which allows users to create, share and personalize thematic boards with content collected on the internet. The important part of Google Keen is that it uses Google’s expertise in artificial intelligence to improve algorithms, which can be very useful to enrich the boards that each user creates.

Keen, Google’s alternative to Pinterest, now It is available both as a web page and as an application for Android smartphones. At the moment, yes, an application for iOS devices, the other great platform in the sector, has not been announced.