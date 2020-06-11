Google released a trial version of its annual Android software update on Wednesday, without the usual fanfare of its latest OS announcements that powers most phones.

The debut of the beta version of Android 11 was announced on a blog Wednesday, along with video tutorials for the makers of phone apps that were uploaded to Google’s YouTube service.

Android 11 will offer several new features that will make it easier for people to find incoming text message notifications. It also gives users the ability to quickly open a conversation by pressing a floating “bubble” that identifies the person who sent the text. The new Android bubbles resemble a feature that Facebook has used in its Messenger app for years.

The next version of the software is also designed to do a better job of protecting people’s privacy, something Google is frequently accused of trespassing on while collecting information to sell advertising.

Users will be asked if they want to allow an application to access their location only once, and then Android will not allow access until the user authorizes it again. Android 11 will also automatically identify when an app has not been used for a long time and disable previous permissions that users may have forgotten they gave.

The beta version is initially downloaded by app developers, while Google continues to work on software glitches before the operating system is offered free to Android phone owners. However, phone manufacturers and mobile phone providers don’t always quickly launch the new version of Android to users, leaving many devices with older versions of the software for years.

Google generally shows a preview of the next version of its Android system during an annual event held in May, at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, with thousands of application creators and computer programmers present.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced Google to cancel this year’s event and change it to a virtual meeting it planned to hold last week. But that plan was also thwarted by massive protests that rocked several cities in the United States after George Floyd’s death.

