In 2011, Google started flirting with the idea of ​​a cloud-based computer. It was then that launched Chrome OS, an operating system based on the Google Chrome browser, and allied with different companies to bring computers based on this system to the market: Chromebooks.

Over the years, the idea of ​​Chromebooks has progressively matured. The boom in cloud work tools (such as Office 365 or Google Drive), the expansion of high-speed networks (4G, fiber optics, etc.), the evolution of Chrome OS as an operating system and, have contributed to this. Obviously, the launch of versatile and cheap devices on the market.

This proposal, despite its growth in countries like the United States, never officially spread to Spain. Equipment could be purchased relatively easily from some online distributors. But neither Google nor the associated OEMs promoted this type of machine within the Spanish market.

This situation, however, will take a major turn in the coming weeks. The North American company today formalized its commitment to the Spanish market, where multiple Chromebooks will go on sale over the next few weeks. For this, in addition, they will rely on different manufacturers (HP, Acer, Lenovo …), suppliers (FNAC, El Corte Inglés, Media Markt …) and a new online portal within the Spanish Google Store.

A Chromebook for each user

Image: Unsplash.

The journey of Chromebooks in Spain will officially start on May 18 with a small selection of models. However, the brand plans that, before July, the available catalog will grow and include the following models:

Acer Chromebook CB311

Lenovo C340-11

HP Chromebook x360-12

Acer Chromebook R13

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

Asus Chromebook ZI400

Acer Chromebook CB314

HP Chromebook 14

Asus Z3400CT

Lenovo S345-14

Acer Chromebook 514

HP Chromebook x360-14b

Asus Chromebook Z7400

Lenovo Yoga C630

Acer Chromebook 714

Asus Chromebook Z3400FT

Acer Chromebook CB315

Asus Chromebook Z1400

Lenovo C340-15

None of the Chromebooks made by Google are included in the list. Neither the Pixelbook nor the Pixelbook Go will be available in Spain at the moment. This does not mean, however, that the North American brand has ruled out its launch in the future.

Chrome OS, a system based on Google Chrome

Image: Unsplash.

Chromebooks with Chrome OS, due to the nature of their operating system, they are easy to useThey are updated periodically without interrupting the user, protect the information stored within them through various layers of security, are fast and can run most of the applications designed for Android –available on Google Play–.

The hub of Chrome OS is the cloud. The system architecture is developed for people to use online tools like Google Drive, Google Docs, Office 365, etc. However, these machines can also function without an active internet connection. Some services have offline modes (such as Gmail or Google Docs) that allow you to work locally and, when the computer recovers the connection, synchronize the changes with the cloud. Similarly, users can install Android applications with which to work without the Internet (such as Adobe Lightroom).

In United States, Chromebooks make up a significant percentage of total computer sales. Many of these computers are destined for educational environments, where Google has managed to make an important place for itself thanks to these inexpensive computers that are also easy to use, share and maintain over time.

Chromebooks to fight coronavirus

Image: Unsplash.

The coronavirus has led many companies and schools to adopt telework in order to continue operating normally. In many cases the transition has been easy, since the structures were already prepared to take the step towards that reality (they used tools in the cloud, employees or students have portable computers that they can take home, etc.). However, also There are many cases of people, companies and schools that did not have the necessary tools to face this scenario.

The arrival of Google Chromebooks, therefore, comes at a time when many people are looking for inexpensive equipment, easy to use and, above all, with very limited maintenance. In other words: This is a scenario where Chromebooks, given their nature, may have a lot to offer.

