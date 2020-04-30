Users can enjoy free online hobbies daily. One that is already available is ‘Coding for Carrots’, which was created in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the logo.

Google released the most popular doodle games and for about two weeks will publish some of the most iconic. “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, individuals and families everywhere spend more time at home. In light of this, we are launching a flashback Doodle series reminiscent of some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! ”The company explained.

The company will relaunch 10 of its popular games and minigames. One of those already available is ‘Coding for Carrots’, which was created in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of logo, the first programming language designed for children and the objective is to teach the basic rules of programming, helping a Rabbit encouraged to collect carrots on each level, creating simple command combinations for the animal to execute the command.

It should be noted that the ‘doodle’ concept emerged in 1998, before the company was founded, when Google founders Larry and Sergey played with the logo to confirm their attendance at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert. In this process, they placed the drawing of a stick figure behind the second ‘or’ of the word Google.

“The objective of the modified logo was to send a funny message to Google users to let them know that the founders were out of the office,” they said on their blog.

This is how the first doodle emerged and gave rise to the idea of ​​decorating the company logo to commemorate prominent events. In 2000 a doodle was released for the Bastille Day, which was a great success among users, since then they began to be published more regularly. Doodles currently highlight a large number of events, anniversaries and in the current situation have highlighted the work of health professionals.

“As with all of our Doodles, we hope that the series allows helpers everywhere to feel seen, heard, and valued and that everyone remembers that there will be a light at the end of what might seem like a long tunnel,” they said in their twitter account.

It is noteworthy that Google has a team of illustrators (who we call doodlers) and engineers, who are responsible for creating doodles. They have created over 4,000 for homepages around the world. Ideas come from different sources, including Google users and employees. If you want to play, you must enter www.google.com and touch the doodle to be able to play.

Finally, it is noteworthy that Google has implemented several measures to help support home care, social isolation and prioritization of information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministries of Health of each country in relation to the coronavirus. . Likewise, when entering the term “coronavirus” in the search engine, the user is redirected to a page that contains the official versions of the WHO with characteristics of the disease, treatments, symptoms and a summary of the situation.

