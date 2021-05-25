Google launches Android 12 with smart car key

At the end of the year Google plans to release, together with the Android 12 operating system, a new function that will allow many cars to be opened from the mobile, and even give access to friends and family.

Google will launch Android 12 with a new smart key functionality for cars. Photo: iStock.

The smart key is imposed and has the prospect of becoming in the next few years a standard system for opening and closing cars. If some brands, like BMW, have already announced that they will include this type of technology through their applications, now we go one step further by knowing that not only Apple is already working on this new functionality: Google has just announced who will also offer it with his new Android 12 operating system.

This announcement will mean that it will no longer be necessary to download extra applications and that, as we have said, the system could be standardized for all cars. This at least is the intention that the company has communicated during the course of Google’s I / O Event. The new envisaged function aims to, in addition to Unlocking the car, also being able to start it without the need for a physical key and only through the mobile phone.

Vehicle accessibility will undoubtedly change a lot in the coming months. Google even advertises that its functionality can be done in two ways different: one without not even need you to take the mobile phone out of your pocket, using ultra-broadband (UWB) technology. The car thus transmits a radio signal that the mobile device itself is capable of picking up to recognize in which direction and place it is.

You can also open and start your car without taking your mobile out of your pocket with BMW and Apple.

The second access method will use the NFC system similar to that used in digital payments. In this way, any user can unlock their car with just a touch of the phone on the door handle.

As a novelty, in addition, Google announces that its new feature with Android 12 will also allow owners to share access to any car with their friends or family, through their own personal mobile phones.

Google has finally confirmed that this new vehicle access technology It will be available on select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models later this year.. It should be remembered that both Google, Apple and Samsung are today part of the so-called Car Connectivity Consortium, a consortium that also includes BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai and Volkswagen. So go almost preparing to leave your car key in the drawer of oblivion.