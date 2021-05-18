Google launches Android 12 Beta just before Google I / O 2021 begins

Android 12 Generic System Images (GSI) are now downloadable.

Just before Google I / O 2021 kicks off, your biggest developer fair of the year, Google has published the generic system images –GSI– of Android 12 Beta, the version that should be released during the main Keynote of the event.

These images are intended for developers and more advanced users to be able to test what’s new in Android 12 Beta on their devices, whatever brand they are. It is enough that they have Project Treble compatibility.

Download the GSI for Android 12 Beta

Depending on the architecture of the device, it will be necessary to install a different image. In total, there are four available on Google’s developer page.

The Android 12 beta version should introduce many of the new features that will be present in the final installment, whose launch should take place at the end of summer.

