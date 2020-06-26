Most recent Smart TVs on the market use Android 9.0 Pie, despite the fact that Google released Android 10 in late 2019. Now, a few weeks after launching the Android 11 mobile beta, the company has released Developer Preview for televisions and media players and televisions that use Android TV, with improvements in privacy, performance, accessibility and connectivity.

Google bets heavily on Android TV

This version is available only for developers, since users cannot install it on their televisions until at least a beta version arrives, and therefore it is necessary to have the ADT-3 Developer Kit for Android TV.

Google will celebrate next August 10 a series of virtual events called «Android Beyond Phones», where it promises more resources to develop apps for Android TV. The operating system intended for TVs was launched in 2014, one year after Chromecast. Since then, brands like Xiaomi, Sony or TCL use it, but others like HiSense or Philips that used it have opted for their own solutions.

In Spain, the Samsung system is the clear dominator, while in the United States Roku dominates with Amazon Fire TV being its main competitor. Both systems have the advantage of being able to install apps on them, while Chromecast is much more limited in that regard.

New leaks from Google’s Android TV Stick

For this reason, Google is preparing a new device similar to Chromecast, but with Android TV inside. Xiaomi will launch in the coming weeks the Mi TV Stick that will come with Android TV included. In addition, both devices will have a remote control with microphone to use the Google Assistant.

The device, codenamed «Sabrina«, Appears in the documents released by Google with Android TV 11. A small 8-second video shows how to restart the«Made by Google Android TV dongle«, Which has the Google logo. In previous leaks, a similar device with the Google G was seen, in addition to a more oval and not as round as the Chromecast design.

With its own dongle, Google would have the equivalent to Pixel for Android TV, with which to serve as a reference to other manufacturers, and above all to gain a large market share, since any television can become smart with this dongle, and even others that do not include Android TV or lack any app can use it no problem. They also avoid having to develop the ADT-3 instead of being able to turn it into an available commercial device that they can sell at the same price and with the same hardware.