         Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview 4 and announces a delay in the update schedule

According to the original calendar of Android 11 Developer PreviewIt was planned that the first beta version will arrive this May, but it will not be like this. This same afternoon we have learned that Android 11 Beta will arrive on June 3, with an event on YouTube included, but Google has saved us a surprise.

After releasing the third preview just two weeks ago they just released the update to Android 11 Developer Preview 4, a fourth preview that was not originally planned and that nobody expected.

Android 11 Developer Preview 4

Google has not yet published the news that we will find in Android 11 Developer Preview 4, so it will not be necessary to discover in the next hours and days if it hides new features in addition to the expected performance improvements and bug fixes.

If you have a Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a or Pixel 4 updated to Android 11 Developer Preview just go to Settings> System> System update to update your device.

If your Pixel does not have Android 11 and you want to test the preview, you will have to update manually by installing its factory images, but if you still have Android 10 and you do not feel like unlocking the bootloader and restarting the phone, it is better to wait until June 3 that you can Easily update via OTA without losing data.

Android 11 Developer Preview update schedule

Google has confirmed that the current situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the Android 11 development calendar. Basically, the releases of the following versions have been delayed for a month, in addition to launching this new fourth preview that was not planned.

The Beta 1 it is moved to June 3. This version will include the final APIs SDK and NDK and will open the publication of Google Play for applications to support Android 11.

The Beta 2 moves to July. IN this version they will reach stability of the platform with this version.

The Beta 3 moves to August and will include candidate versions Launch for the final version.

The Android team hopes to be able to launch the final version of Android 11 in the third quarter as planned, but without specifying what month it would be, whether in September or October. It will surely be in this last month next to the launch of the new Pixel 5.

