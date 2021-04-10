Google launches 3,000 scholarships in Information Technology Support and you can now sign up | Technology

Google gives you the opportunity to obtain the professional certificate of Information Technology Support thanks to a scholarship, and you just have to fill out this form.

In the current situation of global pandemic, many people have lost their jobs while students from all over the world are rethinking their future, perhaps now looking for new studies to do that will guarantee them a permanent job in a few years. Those professions related to the technological world are the ideal ones to have a guaranteed job position in the future.

And it is not necessary to get an engineering degree in one of the best universities in Spain or Europe, because thanks to this Google scholarship in collaboration with Fundae and SEPE, if you are over 18 years old and want to learn a profession in the technological world you can participate in some easily accessible scholarships, and at the moment there are 3000 available.

On the official Fundae page we have all the information about this Google scholarship, and we simply have to fill out an application form where we are asked for the full name, our NIF, email address and fill in as many statistical data. The best of all is that they do not ask for important requirements, or prior computer knowledge, just effort and dedication.

It is a scholarship to access an online course, where they clarify that the videos of the program They are in English with Spanish subtitles. All requests will be addressed in order of shipment, and those selected will receive an exclusive invitation to register on the Coursera platform.

Of course, they affirm that they will give priority to participation to people affected by ERTE or unemployed, so if you have been especially professionally affected by this pandemic, you have many options to be selected.

In the conditions they clarify that the people who register they must be sure to carry out the programIn fact, if they are invited to access it and do not register within 15 days, their scholarship will be revoked.

On the other hand, if the user is selected and accepts the invitation, but once enrolled in the program, does not start the course within 15 days, the scholarship will also be revoked. Likewise, if the student left the course in the middle and did not connect within 45 days, the scholarship would be revoked and another candidate would be assigned.

They comment that this program to obtain the Google Information Technology Support Professional Certificate It consists of 120 hours of training that translates into three months, having to invest approximately 10 hours per week.