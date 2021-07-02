Google just shut down another of its apps

And finally, Google closes Poly, its application to easily share and access 3D objects usable in VR and AR … But don’t worry, because we didn’t know it existed either!

It is not the first and it will not be the last, in fact the Google cemetery is full of great apps and services that did not survive the market, the mere passage of time or the inefficiency of Google when it comes to selling its products, so Poly’s disappearance we are not going to make a huge drama either.

Not in vain, Did any of you know Poly from Google? Well no, neither do we. Not even Android Police that this morning echoed the announcement on Google’s support page, which indicated that Poly had closed offering as the best alternative to Sketchfab.

For those who knew him, then nothing, you should know that Poly closed yesterday June 30 although not definitively, and it is that it will still be possible for an indeterminate time access the uploaded models and Tilt Brush files from Google Takeout to download them and continue working from other tools such as the aforementioned Sketchfab.

The file uploads in the service they already have deactivated since April, so this will surely not be a problem for almost anyone.

And what was Poly? Well, for those of you who did not know it, the interesting thing about this service or application was that Poly integrated an online repository of 3D models that any user could upload to the platform and share, also showing them in a curious three-dimensional interface accessible from the web and mobile devices.

The idea was to have a database of models usable for developments intended for the virtual reality or augmented reality, although since the launch of ARCore and the abandonment of Daydream it had already lost almost all its meaning.

If anything, it had some cool things like social sharing, options to create quick GIFs with models to publish them on other sites or even specific content licenses could be displayed so that each user knew the permissions available to work or practice with each model.

Now it is gone, so if you were interested in this 3D world, you will not be able to access Poly, sorry. Follow Google with the proposed alternative, or look for yours, like this Monster Mash from Google itself with which you can continue playing from the link that we leave you right here:

Google launches a new tool to draw and animate your drawings in 3D

