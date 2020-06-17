With virtual events and donations, Google will join the celebration of Pride 2020, at a time when the community’s help networks are reinforced

Google announced that as every year it will join the Pride and will support the community LGBTQ + through various initiatives.

“This year, the Google Pride 2020 Committee, a group of Googlers LGBTQ + of all origins and identities, remember that communities must support each other, and there is no better time to do that during the Pride ”, he indicated.

Google explained that despite the fact that this year the situation due to the pandemic of COVID-19 It has forced to suspend some activities, this will not stop the celebration, which will be different this 2020 with virtual events.

In addition, they will donate $ 2 million to organizations LGBTQ + around the world, including Latin America in Colombia and Mexico.

“Because this year is different For many of us, we are focusing our resources so that we can all honor and celebrate Pride in a virtual way, ”the company reported.

This year, the Pride 2020 Committee Google worked to strengthen community support networks in this time of need.

“We work together to identify the needs in their home cities, with a focus on helping organizations continue to fulfill their mission and make a change, if necessary, to a virtual presence, “he explained.

Due to this, he managed to raise $ 1.2 million in supports for more than 70 organizations in cities around the world, including the Rainbow Foundation in Mexico.

“With one of our largest investments to date, we are proud to support those who serve the trans and non-binary communities, LGBTQ + people of color, LGBTQ + families and many more on a daily basis, ”Google said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital