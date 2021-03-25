Google is testing Memory in Assistant, a feature for saving and organizing tasks, files, notes, articles and more

Google Assistant you may receive a major update shortly, if the reports that have come out are true. Apparently Google is testing a new feature called Memory. Its name is not misleading, it is a place to store and organize all kinds of content, from notes and tasks to movies to watch or articles to read.

As reported by 9to5Google after analyzing the Assistant API, the company seeks to integrate this new function in the voice assistant and at the moment it is being tested internally. This has several implications, the first of which is that it is not known when it will arrive publicly. The second of them is that it is not even known if it is going to arrive publicly or if it is going to stay in an attempt that does not bear fruit.

Memory apparently would be one more section within Google Assistant and would have as its objective help the user remember and organize items. You can save a wide variety of content such as contacts, photos, notes, recipes, restaurants, screenshots, series and movies, web pages, flights and hotels, music … Essentially a secondary brain.

The idea is be able to store all kinds of content in Assistant and have it organize and show it categorized so that it is easily navigable and accessible for the user. It is a kind of Pinterest, Pocket, Trakt, IMDB and Google Keep in one place.

Google describes the functionality (based on leaked captures) as follows:

Save any screen content to Memory: Including links to original source when available Save real world stuff to Memory: Objects, posters or handwritten notes Save thoughts and reminders to Memory: Thoughts, ideas and things to return to And find it all again, in one place – smart search and organization

How to store content there? It can be used either directly the assistant giving orders or a direct access that allows you to manually add content. In addition, labels and other data can be added to better categorize each element that is added.

Google Assistant, increasingly Assistant

Google Assistant started as a way to aid in searches and make them ubiquitous on the phone. Little by little that has evolved so that Google Assistant becomes … well, an assistant. It offers more and more options, integration with more apps and proactive information so that the user has at all times and in each place the information that they initially need.

Information that you want to read later or to which you want to have quick access seems to be the ideal type of information that Google Assistant could provide. However, we will have to wait to see if it finally comes to light or stays in something internal. Maybe for this year’s Google I / O we will know something.

Via | 9to5google