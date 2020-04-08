Google is joining the legion of companies that are offering free services during the COVID-19 quarantine and now all its users will be able to enjoy free access to its Stadia gaming service.

The Mountain View company offers two months of Stadi Pro completely free of charge. This offer includes instant access to nine games, including Destiny 2 and GRID (go for it!).

Phil Harris, Visce President of Stadi, said in a press release:

Maintaining social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and you can feel isolated. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we give players in 14 countries free access to Stadia Pro for two months. ”

We know, you are already wondering if this offer also applies to Mexico and the answer is… Noooooooooo! Unfortunately, Stadia has not yet reached our country, so we cannot count on this bargain from Google, but perhaps (and don’t say I told you) changing the VPN may be the solution.

This is the first time that Stadia has been available to anyone other than those willing to pay for the “Premiere” or “Founder’s” editions and their Chromecasts included, it is a pity that we cannot enjoy the delicacies offered by Google in this quarantine .

