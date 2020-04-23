         Google is committed to transparency and will require that all advertisers identify themselves to the company (and to the user)

Google has decided to require all entities that intend to advertise on their search engine or on the Google Ads network to clearly demonstrate who they are and from which country they operate, forcing them to present commercial and personal identification documents in order to verify the information provided.

Until now, the company only applied these requirements to political announcements (A measure that was started 2 years ago and is already applied in 30 countries), but in an effort to promote transparency, it will apply it to all countries and to all kinds of advertisements.

John Canfield, director of Product Management at Google, explains on his corporate blog that this new program will start to start from this summer:

“Advertisers must complete a verification program to purchase ads on our platform. […] We’ll start in phases, first checking advertisers in phases in the US. and then we will expand globally […] We estimate that this process will take a few years to complete. “

The aforementioned political announcements allow any user verify the identity of the advertiser with just a few clicks, as shown below (and this will also begin to show the rest of the ads):

“This change will make it easier for people to find out who the advertiser is behind the ads they see from Google and help them make more informed decisions using our advertising controls.” “It will also help to clean up the digital advertising ecosystem, allowing malicious actors to be detected and limiting their attempts to falsify their identity.”

How will this initiative be launched?

On this information page, Google explains that, as part of the aforementioned phased deployment, “certain advertisers may be selected to complete this verification program first”. He mentions as “priority” those who

Promote content related to regulated industries (gambling, financial services, medical care, etc.).

Promote content informative, advisory or educational.

Promote products, goods and services (retail, B2B, media, technology, etc.).

And they caution advertisers selected to complete identity verification “they must submit the documentation in 30 days” and complete the process in another 30 “or their ads will no longer be published”; the same would happen in the event of “multiple failed verification attempts”.

Share



Google is committed to transparency and will require that all advertisers identify themselves to the company (and to the user)