Google is also going to force apps to explain the data they track

Google today spoke about privacy in its developer blog and has put on the table some topics that interest users and could concern those companies that are dedicated to tracking data, such as Facebook. Until now, Apple and iOS had become the main advocates of user privacy within the big tech companies, but that’s about to change.

Google’s announcement is about an upcoming safety section on Google Play that help people understand the data that an application collects or shares, if that data is protected, and additional details that affect privacy and security.

Among other things, developers will be asked to share the following:

What type of data is collected and stored: Examples of possible options are approximate or precise location, contacts, personal information (for example, name, email address), photos and videos, audio files, and archive filesHow the data is used: examples of possible options are the functionality and customization of the application

From Google, a planning image has even been published with a roadmap of all the movements that will be made from here on:

Timeline of expected changes on Google Play.Google

If a developer is found to have misrepresented the data they have provided and is in violation of policy, they will ask the developer to correct it. Non-compliant apps will be subject to policy enforcement.

Developers agree that people should have transparency and control over their data. So, in addition to the data that an application collects or shares, Google request new items as a requirement to Google Play applications.

Some of them are: follow-up of family policy, that the app allow the user to delete their data if you want to uninstall the application, data encryption, among others.

All applications from Google Play, including Google’s own applications, they will need to share this information and provide a privacy policy beginning in the second quarter of 2022.

