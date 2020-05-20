If, oddly enough, Google has invented a pressure sensitive cable that is even backlit, with small lights that run through a certain part of its surface and that allows us to give some feedback when using it and see if it is detecting the hand or not.

It is a new way of interacting with our smartphone through one of the accessories that we use the most, but, in this case, without the presence of physical buttons, but by using various sensors that will detect pressure.

This is the pressure sensitive Google cable with which you can control your mobile

Google has unveiled a prototype of a cable that would be able to control the multimedia playback of our smartphone thanks to being sensitive to the pressure we exert with our fingers on the cable itself. In summary, Google has shown a touch cable with which you can control the mobile. And it is a most interesting idea.

At the moment, as expected, it is only a prototype, which is not for sale, and of which there is not even confirmation of its possible commercialization. So, for now, don’t get too attached to him.

This is a stranded wire that uses what Google calls a “helical sensing array” to to be able to detect the commands that we emit tightening their capacitive wires and conductors that are in the braid of the cable. And these detect pressure at any point of the cable, so it does not matter where you press it.

We recommend you | My experience after years using Android smartwatch: more battery and less stress

In addition, this cable has a certain backlight sensitive to these touches that we make on the cable, giving a visual response to what we do with it, and that gives a very futuristic touch to this cable. You know, if you put little lights on it, everything can improve noticeably.

These lights can change color and offer a sensation of movement depending on the way it is touched, and the way to do it is precisely the way to control the operation of the cable, since depending on the touches, the slip and the intensity, the response of the cable will be different, and what you do on your mobile while, too. And it seems that it is not the only project that Google has in hand with this technology.

“We developed different prototypes to demonstrate the capabilities of our e-textile architecture: e-textile USB-C headphones to control media playback on the phone, a hooded lanyard to invisibly add music control to clothing and an interactive cable to smart gesture controls. ”

We recommend you | You’ve been using Google Photos badly for years: a hidden gesture allows you to choose how fast to move around the gallery

The truth is that, for certain products, it is a technology that, in our opinion it may have quite a future, and that opens the door to new ways of interacting with technology, which always ends up being a positive thing.

Follow Andro4all