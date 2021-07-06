Google introduces changes in the search engine interface

From time to time, and always discreetly, Google introduces some changes in the web interface of its search engine, that is to say, the one we see when we access your web page to carry out a search and, of course, the one in which the results of the same are shown. It is not something common, and generally they are changes that do not attract attention, to the point that they can even go unnoticed by most. Sometimes they are aesthetic in nature, but most of the time they have to do with the usability of both the search engine and the rest of the services associated with the Google account.

Google’s goal, with these changes, is that do not make a huge difference at a visual level, as this could cause a significant rejection in many users, who would even become suspicious of whether they may have used a different search engine. A completely understandable policy, although it has the negative consequence precisely what I indicated before, that the introduction of changes can go unnoticed by the user.

Such could be the case, without going any further, of the latest Google novelty regarding the search engine, and that has started to unfold in the last few hours. A novelty that, although it does not provide new functions, it does facilitate access to them. And, as you can see for yourself, if you do a search like this, a new icon, shaped like a gear wheel, is shown in the upper right that gives access to a new menu:

Search Settings: you will access a Google configuration section where you can specify various aspects related to search results, such as the number of results per page, autocomplete operation, personalized results (based on your history), and so on.

Languages ​​(Languages): from here you can quickly change the language of the interface and the search results you want to obtain.

Hide explicit results: by default Google will show you all the results associated with a search, but by selecting this setting you will avoid those with exclusive content for adults.

Advanced search: Although unknown to many users, Google has a very advanced search function, which can be used both directly with operators and other elements in the search box, as well as in an interface designed specifically for this purpose, which you can access from this new menu entry.

Search history: You already know, because we have told you many times, that unless you configure otherwise, Google saves a history of the searches you have made. This menu entry will allow you to access it, either to review it, deactivate it, and so on.

Your data: Do you want to see and manage the data that Google has about you? You can do it from here.

Search in help: Google has a lot of help documentation and information about the search engine, from this entry in the new menu you will access said data.

As I indicated earlier, we are not talking about new functions, all these elements were already available in Google previously. However, this menu provides much faster access to some of the functions and settings that we are more likely to want to access when using the search engine. The only thing that strikes me is thatwho have chosen to show it on the results pages and not on the main search engine.