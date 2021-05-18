Google incorporates a password-protected folder in Photos

Google has announced new privacy tools within the framework of your I / O conference. The Californian company wants to offer users greater control over their data, and therefore incorporates interesting options to its most important products.

Among the new features is “quick delete” in the search engine. With this utility, users will be able to clear the last 15 minutes of your search history with just one touch. The function will be accessible from the Google account menu.

Another of the new privacy options announced on Google I / O is related to Maps. Now the app will show reminders to inform that the location history is activated. In this way, by accessing the schedule of recently visited sites, users can more easily disable such information collection.

Google Photos receives one of the most requested options by users

This is how the new “Closed Folder” of Google Photos works

For a long time, users of Google Photos demanded an option that would allow them create password protected folders. The Mountain View firm heard the request and announced its incorporation into the application.

From now on, a new space called “Closed Folder”, whose access will be limited with the use of a password. There you can save the photos and videos that you do not want to keep visible in the gallery.

A point to note is that the material saved under password it will not be visible in the photo grid, nor will it appear in shared albums.

It is worth clarifying, anyway, that the new function “Closed Folder” will be available first on Google Pixel smartphones. The Mountain View firm indicated that it will be implemented later in the other Android devices, but did not provide details regarding dates.

With measures of this type, Google aims to show an image of greater transparency not only in relation to how it registers and stores the personal data of its users. But also in how it allows people themselves to control them. What do you think of the new privacy options for Photos, Maps, and search?

