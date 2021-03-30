Google improves PWA applications in Chrome under Android

PWA apps are here to stay and are getting a boost from all vendors. Google is one of the main ones and is implementing a change that will help its installation in Chrome for Android.

In case you don’t know them, PWAs (progressive web applications) are a new generation of software that takes advantage of the main web technologies (HTML, CSS and JavaScript) to create interfaces for Internet services. Unlike mobile or desktop applications, these PWAs can run in any supported browser and today have full support in Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Edge and Safari, and of course can work on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS or Linux .

These types of applications have multiple advantages, in performance or versatility of use. Where else on mobile devices, but also on the desktop because they do not need any type of installation. Halfway between a native application and a web-like application such as Chrome OS, PWA applications should look and behave like native apps on each platform. Google is implementing a change, which although it does not directly affect its operation, it should facilitate its installation.

Until now, the only indication given by a certain website to install the corresponding PWA on Android is a message at the bottom of the page to add it to the home screen. Alternatively, those who are aware of PWAs can also go to the Chrome menu to select the dedicated installation option there. In both cases, the management is not the best and most users can be confused. Also, this type of installation does not inspire much confidence in the web application and the user will most likely ignore the message.

PWA apps in Chrome for Android

Google’s solution is to make that message look like an app installation page from the official Google Play Store, with a description, screenshots and a big Install button. Changes will not magically happen and additional work will have to be done by the developer himself. Google has strict requirements on what they need and at the moment only advertises Twitter as the first example of improving the experience of these PWA applications.

Google is testing it in beta versions of the Chrome browser for Android and is expected to reach the stable channel in Chrome 91 or higher. The new way to install these apps should offer more confidence and information to the user and even if they are not really, it seems that they are installing native software.

Microsoft is in exactly the same task and has already shown the operation of Edge in Windows 10 as if they were native to the system. Considering that it uses the same Chromium base as Chrome, you can be sure that the new Edge will replicate the way Google is installing.

PWAs are already everywhere, although they are not yet a massively widespread standard since until now they have been more focused on replicating existing Internet sites and services. But you are going to get tired of hearing about them because they are a type of software that is going to be used massively in the coming years. If you want to catch up, we recommend our guide: What are progressive web applications, how do they work and run.