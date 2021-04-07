Google I / O 2021 will be a completely virtual and free event

The Google I / O, the annual developer conference organized by the Mountain View company, is back. Following the total cancellation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the internet giant has confirmed that the event will take place in a completely virtual way in 2021.

True to form, the details of Google I / O weren’t immediately revealed. Those of the search engine put a puzzle online that, after being solved, revealed the date. Kyle Bradshaw and Ben Schoon of 9to5Google managed to solve the puzzle and found that the conference will take place from May 18 to 20. If you want to try to solve the challenge, you can do it here.

The Google I / O, with the exception of last year, has always been done in May. At this event, the company reveals some of the most important news about platforms such as Google Assistant, Google Chrome, Chrome OS, Android and other software proposals. As for the mobile operating system, we may see more news in version 12.

Google I / O may arrive with hardware news

In addition, Google may introduce new hardware devices. 2020 surprised us with the arrival of the Pixel 3A and the Nest Hub Max smart display. Now we might get news about upcoming cheap Google products like the rumored one Pixel 5a and wireless headphones Pixel Buds A.

Recall that the 2020 meeting was originally scheduled for May 12-14. However, due to the pandemic, it was considered to carry it out virtually, but it was eventually canceled. As for Google I / O 2021, the developer registration will open in the next few days, but the entire event will be broadcast live on YouTube.

In this way, when holding a virtual event, Google follows the steps of Apple’s WWDC 2021 (June 7 to 11) and the Microsoft Build (May 25-27). For now, and until the health situation allows it, we must wait to enjoy a face-to-face event again.

Typically, Google performed the Google I / O on the shoreline amphitheater, in front of the company’s headquarters, in Mountain View. The concert hall was used for the opening speech and some talks. On the other hand, tents were set up in the parking lot for other types of sessions.

More on this topic