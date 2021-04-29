Google I / O 2021: all the news we hope to see | Technology

The date for the appointment with Google this year is already set, now we can only wait to be able to know all the news and surprises that they have prepared throughout this last year.

Time advances and does not stop, less than a month ago we knew the news of Apple in terms of iPads, iMacs and gadgets such as AirTags. Now the next date is the Google conference in which both new products and improvements to its mobile operating system will be presented.

Google has detailed the plan they have prepared for this event and, doing this, they have revealed what they are going to present. First highlights the mention of a section intended only for products compatible with the Google smart assistant, that is, to products such as Google Home, Nest Hub, Nest Mini among others.

It is likely that new products for the home will make an appearance in this sectionIt would also be logical considering how well Amazon is doing with its Alexa devices.

There is also room to talk about Android, since it is expected that throughout that day the public beta of Android 12 will be launched. This version would be released officially in the third quarter of the year, but Google I / O usually launches the public version so that compatible mobiles can test it without having to risk as much as those who test the beta versions.

Continuing with the software, there is an important piece of information: Google no longer calls its watch operating system “WearOS”, now it calls it “Wear”. It may be that Google is preparing a product with this operating system or that there is simply news regarding its development.

Being a Google I / O can not miss the news that focus on the Google Assistant, it is more than likely that Mountain View will present several new features focused on the intelligence of this assistant.

As for mobile devices, rumors talk about a processor developed by Google. If this is confirmed in the Google I / O, the news will be one of the most important, since it would put Android almost at the same level as Apple in terms of its own hardware development.

All these doubts will be resolved on May 18, we will be covering everything that is presented in the big day of Google and we will send you the information as soon as we can. If you want to take a look at the planning that Google has done, we leave you the link to their blog.