Google honors the letter ‘Ñ’ in its doodle

04/23/2021 at 8:12 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Today the letter ‘Ñ’ is the protagonist of the Google cover or doodle. The most famous search platform on the web has wanted to dedicate a beautiful, very modern cover to this very important letter in the Spanish language. The cover this time has brought nothing more than an iconographic composition, since yesterday there was a video for ‘Earth Day’.

The composition is formed as always by the logo of the platform. The color blue, red, white and yellow stands out. In a stylistic way, it can be seen how a thick straight line appears from the G that later moves diagonally to the right to reach another similar curve. Above the G you can see something similar. In this way, a very colorful and wonderful letter ‘Ñ’ is created..

How we say, the cover is free of animations as on other occasions that if they add a small video or even a video game. The letter Ñ is one of the most important letters in Spanish, and especially in Spain. The letter is unique to this language and does not appear in others.