         Google Home is updated with a renewed panel of neat and comfortable settings

Google Home, the Google application to manage all devices related to the connected home, has just received a major update. The main screen of the application followed the design lines of Material Design, being quite clean. However, the settings were somewhat chaotic, both at the interface level and the organization itself in them.

The application has just been updated completely changing the design of the settings, making everything much cleaner, accessible and easier to handle. We are going to tell you what this update offers at the interface level and tell you how you can install it on your compatible device.

Google Home is updated with a complete redesign of your settings

Pressing in the settings section of Google Home led us to a list that included a lot of text, separated by lines and small bold letters that established the categories. At a visual level it was not the best solution and everything was somewhat messy since many settings (music, TV, calls and others) were somewhat scattered at the bottom of this settings menu.

On the left, old settings interface. On the right, new interface after update.

With the new update the settings menu will completely reconfigure it. Now we have a large header that tells us that we are in “House settings”, although the biggest change comes visually. Now each setting has its own icon, which allows to easily identify the different menu options.

The number of categories has been reduced and an icon has been added to each of the functions that we can configure in the application

In the same way, the number of categories has been reduced so that everything is cleaner, leaving everything now reduced to three categories: General, Functions and Services. In short, a complete visual adjustment of the adjustments to make them more comfortable and accessible.

The new Google Home update arrives with version 2.22.1.11. At the moment it has not yet been uploaded to the Play Store, but you can download it through APKmirror. The file is an APK Bundle so you just have to follow our tutorial for this type of files that, we already anticipate, passes by downloading the APKmirror application and letting it do all the work for us.

