Google’s history is a glimpse into your inner world, motivations, and behaviors. And as such, you may not want your Google digital journal to yell its content to anyone who peeks over your shoulder at the wrong time.

You can manage this sensitive history regardless of the browser you use, from Chrome, through Firefox to Apple’s Safari, but the steps are all a little different. And keep in mind that if you have multiple devices, you may have to repeat some of these processes so that your main juicer doesn’t know that you’ve been looking, for example, for an engagement ring online.

Here’s how to view and delete your history across multiple browsers. We will start with Chrome, which is made by Google. Google is now such a ubiquitous and powerful search engine that the company’s products, such as the Chrome browser, record your past searches by syncing them across your various devices (laptop, smartphone with tablet). However, once you delete a device’s history, it will delete it from all devices. These steps will also remove searches made with other search engines.

In Google Chrome

Click or tap the three-dot menu icon in the upper right of the browser window.

Click or tap History> History (CTRL + H).

On the left side, scroll to Clear browsing data. A box will appear asking you how much history you want to delete.

If you want to erase all history, also click on the boxes for cookies and other site data and for cached images and files. Then click Clear data. This will erase previous searches.

You can also prevent Chrome from automatically completing searches in the future. Under Settings, (can also be found by tapping the three dots in the upper right of the browser) click Synchronize and Google services and scroll to Other Google services. Under Other Google services, search for Searches and auto-complete URLs and disable this option (on the left).

If you need to delete the history of your mobile, tap on the three points and then on History. Click Clear browsing data, and then tap Clear data.

Delete Google history in Firefox

Click or tap the menu icon with three lines at the top right of the browser window.

Click on the Library icon from the drop-down menu.

Click the History icon that appears in the drop-down menu within the Library tab.

Go to the View History sidebar. You will see options ranging from “Today” to “More than 6 months”.

Right-click the option you want and click Delete.

For mobiles, tap the three-bar menu icon in the upper right of the browser, and then tap Settings.

Tap Search, scroll down, and then clear the Show search history check box.

For Safari (desktop)

Tap on the Safari menu, then click on the History tab.

Click Clear website history and data.

From the drop-down menu, choose the time frame you want to delete (probably all history).

Click Clear history.

For Safari (mobile)

Go to the settings icon on the home screen.

Scroll down to Safari.

Tap Clear website history and data.

Please note that this process removes all browsing data, as well as browser cookies.

For Internet Explorer

This will depend on the version you are using. For earlier versions:

Click the Favorites button (the star icon) in the upper right corner.

Select the History tab and click the way you want to see your history (date, site, etc.)

Right-click on what you want to delete and select the Delete option.

For IE 10 or 11

Click the Tools button (the wheel).

Select Security and then Delete Browsing History.

This will give you several options to delete files, cookies and history.

To remove search activity from Google Maps, YouTube, and other Google products:

On your computer:

Go to your Google account (https://myaccount.google.com/)

Scroll down the left panel and click Data & Personalization.

Under “Activity and Timeline,” click My Activity.

In the left pane, click Delete Activity By.

Select the date or time you want to delete and click delete.

Clear Google history on your Android phone / tablet

Open your device’s settings app in Google or click the Google icon on the main screen of your phone.

Click on Google Account or on Manage your account (depending on how you got to the account)

Click on Manage your data and personalization

Under Activity and time, click My activity

To the right of the search bar, click the three dots and select Delete activity by

Select the date or time you want to delete and press delete.

On your iPhone / iPad

Open the Gmail app. If you don’t use Gmail, go to https://myaccount.google.com/)

Click Menu (three bars), then Settings, then your account and Manage your Google account.

At the top, click Data and Personalization

Go to “Activity and Timeline”, click on My Activity

At the top right of the page, click the three dots and select Delete activity by

Select the date or time you want to delete and press delete.

Now you know how to delete Google history in a very simple, fast and secure way. It will only take you a couple of minutes.

