Google seeks to help public and private organizations around the world, which are adapting to a new environment by COVID-19

The public and private organizations around the world are adapting to a new environment due to COVID-19, it is because of that Google Cloud seeks to help them with their different products and solutions.

“The governments use our solutions to track the spread of the virus, better respond to questions from citizens and help manage services, “says Google through its newsletter.

He points out that another example is the more than 70 thousand employees who work in the healthcare system in the Italian region of Veneto, who trust G Suite to care for their patients during the pandemic.

Another case is Trondheim government workers in Norway that in just 7 days they exceeded 60 thousand sessions through Google Meet, your tool for online meetings of up to 250 people.

Google points out that they have worked with various health sector organizations around the world to collect and manage key data from a wide variety of sources and then understand that data through real-time machine learning and analysis.

“We have also seen that many hospitals trust G Suite to connect patients and doctors ”, indicates the newsletter.

The Northeastern University in Boston began running large-scale models based on data from Google Cloud to estimate how strategic mitigation, such as social distancing, prevents the spread of the virus.

Another case is that of Institute of Biocomplexity, University of Virginia which runs simulations of the epidemic on a daily basis in Google Cloud that help governments track the spread of the coronavirus.

“To continue supporting these investigations, we announced the delivery of $ 20 million in Google Cloud credits so that researchers can harness the power of the cloud in the fight against COVID-19, “reports Google.

On the other hand, in the Commerce, have helped retailers to manage the increase in demand and changing expectations.

Companies of e-commerce They face challenges like anticipating demand, the bulletin notes, so they use Google Cloud data analytics tools to ensure sufficient inventory of their products.

“We are committed to supporting our clients and communities to adapt their businesses to the new reality, helping them navigate an increasingly digital path where consumer behavior has changed and indicates that even after the contingency the digital transformation remains”, Google points out.

While, Gmail blocks more than 100 million emails deceptive, known as phishing, who pose as organizations that users trust.

“During the second week of April, we saw 18 million daily emails from malware and phishing related with COVID-19, to which more than 240 million related daily spam messages are added ”, he indicated.

“At Google, we constantly seek to stay ahead of these threats to keep our users protected. That is why our models of machine learning They have evolved to better understand and filter these threats, allowing us to prevent more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing and malware from reaching our users, “he added.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital