The already famous Google mania for create services and products to end them soon after, in some cases replacing them with alternatives, and in others simply leaving them to die without giving their users another choice, led to Cody Ogden to create the website Killed By Google some years ago, in which they are collected each and every one of the services that Google decided to have a better life, which today already collects near 200 projects. It is not the first time that we talk about this website, and I am afraid that it will not be the last.

But, in a curious turn of events that I’m afraid no one expected, Google seems to have sent a job offer to the creator of this website. And, even more curious: Ogden does not seem to have the intention of becoming part of the Mountain View-based company.

Google sends a job offer to the creator of “Killed by Google” … and he rejects it

As stated on the website itself, since its inception Killed by Google has tried to be “Google Cemetery”; a free and open-source list of discontinued services, products, devices, and apps by Big G, whose goal is to be an objective source of information about the history surrounding Google’s dead projects. And it seems that this has caught the attention of the company itself.

As the web creator himself has shared on his Twitter profile, Google would have decided to contact him through an email, in which they indicate that “their experience coincides with some of the opportunities available on Google”. In that sense and in a humorous tone, Ogden affirms that “his only relevant experience that he could have for this opportunity is disappointment.”

In the mail it is not specified to what position Google refers to such “opportunity”, although I fear that such information will remain a mystery given that Ogden himself has decided reject the offer Due to certain reasons that he explains in a series of tweets, explaining that “he is currently part of a great team with which he loves to work and that perfectly adapts his lifestyle and schedule” –according to his LinkedIn profile, he currently performs the role of software engineer at Cannabiz Media–, and that “he does not feel like working for such a large company, since previously he had already held positions in large companies and decided to reject them”.

The only relevant “experience” I could possibly have for this ‘opportunity’ is disappointment. – Killed by Google 🔪 (@killedbygoogle) April 14, 2020

Let’s clear some things up in this thread though in five points: 1. I’m not ungrateful for an offer to interview. I’m currently part of a great team who I love working with that fits my lifestyle and schedule perfectly. – Killed by Google 🔪 (@killedbygoogle) April 15, 2020

Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016.

