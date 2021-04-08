Google has removed this application from the Play Store, if you have it installed, delete it!

Cybersecurity experts have discovered a new threat on the Google Play Store. You’d better delete this app if it’s still on your mobile.

Cybersecurity researchers at CheckPoint Research have discovered a new threat spread through Google Play Store, which could have endangered hundreds of people.

The threat in question was hidden in a application published in the Android app store, which posed as another famous app such as Netflix to carry out phishing attacks or steal sensitive data from victims.

“FlixOnline”, the app that promised to access Netflix content from anywhere in the world, was a scam

The malicious application was published on Google Play under the name FlixOnline, and its description assured that it was a tool with which to be able to access Netflix content from other countries. When downloading and installing the app, it asked users for a series of permissions that gave the application the possibility of run over other apps, or access the content of notifications.

It was precisely this last permission that was used by the threat to try to harm the victims. And is that, by obtaining control over notifications, “FlixOnline” was able to monitor the WhatsApp notifications and send automatic replies to all contacts who sent a message to the user of the affected device.

17 apps that you have to uninstall right now from your Android

These responses contained a text indicating the possibility of getting two months of Netflix for free accessing a link. This led to a malicious web page, where an attempt was made to infect the mobiles of more and more people.

According to the data provided by the researchers, about 500 people had downloaded the app before Google decided to remove it from the Google Play Store. Although it is not a very high number, given the technique used by the app to spread, the number of affected users could be much higher.

For that reason, if the “FlixOnline” application, you better get rid of it asap.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps, Google

