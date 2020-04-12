In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, rumors, hoaxes and disinformation are happening in Spain. The last of them ensures that the country has been classified as a communist state by Google itself, attaching a screenshot of the search engine that shows the national flag next to that of China, North Korea, Cuba, Laos, Vietnam or the Soviet Union.

But has Google included Spain in a list of communist countries? No, despite the fact that said image can be, in effect, observed by anyone who uses the search engine to find out about it. The answer, however, is simpler than any of the multiple theories and conspiracies that follow to explain this fact.

The answer is on Wikipedia

The reason that the state flag appears among other socialist states lies in Wikipedia or, more specifically, in the successive editions that have been made in it during the last hours. Accessing the page that describes what a socialist State is, and going to its history of modifications, one can observe numerous changes made throughout April 11, in which the list of communist nations that had as a goal to include Spain, in successive acts of vandalism that were reversed by the administrators as they occurred.

Wikipedia edition to include an alleged coup in Spain in April 2020.

Up to 32 modifications took place yesterday, having to protect Wikipedia, finally, the Socialist State page by “Repeated vandalism” so that only verified users could make changes to it since last night.

As can be seen in the screenshot distributed in the media and social networks, which serves to illustrate the alleged addition of Spain to the communist nations by Google, the information taken by the search engine is based on that collected by Wikipedia. , which has led to the aforementioned inclusion. Hopefully, over the next few hours, when the popular search system picks up again the updated and corrected results from the already correct collaborative encyclopedia page, the newly added flag will disappear from the list.

