         Google has created a software that creates artificial intelligence algorithms and makes them evolve following Darwin’s model

Artificial intelligence is evolving, but literally, with ‘survival of the fittest’ included. And it is that Google researchers have been borrowing concepts from Darwinian theory to create AI software capable of creating new generations of artificial intelligence successively more perfected than their predecessors.

Moving AI forward takes time: first you have to create neural networks, loosely based on the structure of our brain, and its creators must spend months working on how to interconnect the ‘neurons’ that form them.

Although some parts of this task have been automated in recent years, their generation is still limited by the fact that be based on designs made by humans; and that, therefore, reproduce their biases and prejudices. This implies that “possibly [se esté] reducing the innovation potential “of the AI, according to a paper published by Google Brain, the AI ​​division of the search engine company.

Don’t worry, it’s not Skynet

That’s where AutoML-Zero comes in., an open source program (you have its source code on Github) created by Quoc Le, a computer scientist at Google, who is capable of create randomly and from scratch thousands of new algorithms.

“Our ultimate goal is to develop novel machine learning concepts that even researchers couldn’t find.” And is that the steps in which humans stagnate they do not have to affect an algorithm that we have not shaped, but chance and selection.

Once created, it tests them by training them to perform simple tasks (for example, image recognition) and evaluates their performance, making the best move to a new phase of the experiment. After that, the algorithm code is modified slightly and again, randomly, to be tested again.

Successful variants are incorporated into the rest of the algorithms so that, upon reaching the third phase, the program can offer its creators a varied ‘catalog’ of improved algorithms. (Although, well thought out, this, in addition to the mutation process inherently linked to Darwin’s natural selection, also has some of the symbiogenesis of Margulis).

These processes (creation, selection, ‘symbiogenesis’) are carried out in a matter of seconds, which has allowed AutoML-Zero reproduce decades of AI research in a matter of days by dint of ‘evolving’ millions of algorithms.

He has even “rediscovered” traditional AI techniques on his own. But now they want to go one step further. “This is an approach that really excites us,” explains Quoc Le: “discovering something really fundamental that would take a long time for humans to discover.”

