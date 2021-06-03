Google Has an Easter Egg for LGBT Pride Month: Here’s How You Can Activate It

Throughout the month of June you can come across a very special Easter egg on Google.

June is the LGBT Pride month and Google wanted to pay tribute to the cause with a special easter egg, which can be activated very easily from the search engine itself.

So when you search for terms like “pride month” in Google, you will see a animation what includes colored confetti and different flags of the LGTBIQ + collective, which will be displayed on the search results.

How to activate the Pride easter egg on Google

In principle, the easter egg appears when we search “Pride month” O well “Gay pride” on Google, both in the mobile and desktop versions. According to 9to5Google, the easter egg is also displayed when searching for “pride”, however, in our case it has not worked. Nothing appears when searching for “pride” or “LGBT pride”, but it does appear when searching for terms such as “Gay”, “bisexual” or “asexual”.

Our recommendation is that experiment with different terms until it comes out. Although it is not possible to interact with the confetti and the flags, the effect is quite curious.

If you pay attention, next to the colored confetti you will see some of the flags of the collective, such as the rainbow, the bisexual, the asexual, the intersex or the trans flag, among many others.

For now, although LGBT Pride month encompasses all juneWe do not know if Google will keep this Easter egg only until the 30th (or even before) or if on the contrary it will extend its presence in the search engine.

All the easter eggs in the history of Android, from 2.3 to Android 11

Be that as it may, it is pleasant to see how Google surprises its users with this type of surprises, fun and inclusive, and that cement the Google’s commitment to various social causes, as we saw with their latest wallpapers to celebrate cultural diversity.

Related topics: Google, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join