Mosquitoes are one of the main vectors of life-threatening diseases. They are capable of transmitting very dangerous diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, zika, dengue and many others just as dangerous. The same mosquito can bite both an animal and a person who is infected with any of these diseases, becoming a new point of infection; in this way, the next people or animals they bite will also fall ill.

Debug, an experiment by Verily, one of the divisions of Alphabet – which in turn is the parent of Google – looks for ways to get rid of mosquitoes and, thus, indirectly end the main source of infection for these diseases. But how do we end them? Verily’s plan is very simple: release even more mosquitoes; the goal is not to kill them, we need them.

Specifically, Verily’s not-so-crazy plan is very clever: Those mosquitoes they release are male and are infected with a bacterium known as Wolbachia.. When they reproduce with female mosquitoes, these male mosquitoes infect them with the same bacteria, preventing the eggs from prospering. Therefore, it is necessary to think that the mosquito population where this bacterium has been released will gradually decrease over time.

And so it has been: from April 2018 to October of the same year, Verily released 80,000 mosquitoes infected with this bacterium daily –a total of 14.4 million-. Now, a new study published in the scientific journal Nature ratifies the technique: the female mosquito population decreased by 95.5% in those places where those infected mosquitoes were released.

The focus should be placed on female mosquitoes precisely by the “method” in which this bacterium works: while an infected female mosquito can have offspring both with mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria and with those that are not infected, an uninfected female mosquito can only reproduce with uninfected mosquitoes.

In addition, releasing male mosquitoes does not aggravate the problem, since bites are caused by female mosquitoes. And the initial experiment is being carried out, specifically, with Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which is capable of transmitting multiple of these diseases, in addition to having spread to numerous places on the planet. But this is not the only type of mosquito, but the most widespread.

This is because the mosquito can live its entire life without biting, consuming only sugary substances, but female mosquitoes need amino acids – found in the blood – to reproduce.

How Verily selects male mosquitoes

Also, because this bacterium is found in natureThere is no need to use chemicals or artificially modify mosquito genes. The main problem is to develop a method fast enough to separate the male mosquitoes from the female ones before releasing them into the wild. The evolution of the mosquito population must also be controlled both during the release of the infected mosquitoes and after the release, so that the size of the next population to be released can be calculated correctly.

The way the Alphabet division uses, specifically, is a system that uses Artificial Intelligence and that it opens floodgates when it detects a male mosquito through vision through a camera, as we see in the GIF above, achieving an unprecedented degree of precision.

