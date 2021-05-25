Google Fuchsia, the theoretical candidate to replace Android, finally debuts and arrives at the Nest Hub

The rumors and facts about Fuchsia, Google’s new operating system, have been around for a long time, but it is now when this platform begins to become a palbable reality.

In fact, Google Fuchsia is landing the first-generation Nest Hubs that were launched in 2018. A software update to replace its Linux-based ‘Cast OS’ operating system with Google Fuchsia, but rest assured: for users it will not change the user experience.

A small step for Fuchsia … a big step for Android?

We have been tracking Fuchsia for a long time, an Open Source project that Google curiously kept open but on which it barely offered official comments.

The proposal has varied, but the indications suggest that Google Fuchsia will take over from Android at some point. That is an enormously difficult goal to achieve given the popularity of Google’s mobile platform, but it seems that little by little those intentions are making sense.

They certainly do with this first deployment: Fuchsia will arrive first at the Nest Hub of the first generation, which were presented in 2018. A software update will make your operating system – which is not Android, but ‘Cast OS’, derived from Linux – be replaced by Fuchsia, which thanks to its Flutter support will allow offering exactly the same user experience that these devices already offered.

This update will unfold with great care: it will first reach the members of the Preview Program, and in the coming months it will be extended to the rest of the users of these devices.

Google wants to take it easy, and it certainly seems like the right way to face a potential change of age in which Fuchsia will be gaining more and more prominence.

It seems that of course the focus of this platform will be for the moment on products more from the Internet of Things than on mobiles or laptops, but it is evident that Google cares not to depend on Linux (as with Android) and to be able to control its software ecosystem even more clearly. Fuchsia is one way to achieve something like this.

