Google Fuchsia, its new operating system, finally makes the leap to the market in Nest Hub speakers | Technology

From the laboratory to your home, Google has finally officially presented Google Fuchsia, the operating system that aims to replace Android. Your first destination is Google Nest Hub speakers.

Fuchsia has been heard of for years as the perfect replacement for Android, but this Google operating system did not end up appearing officially. Always with rumors and leaks it seemed that it was going to spend a lifetime in the testing and development phase.

So far Google Fuchsia is landing very discreetly on the company’s devices. Specifically in the Nest Hub presented in 2018, according to 9to5Google. A software update integrates into these screen speakers the operating system that was supposed to replace Android throughout the Google ecosystem.

For now, it will only replace Cast OS, the Linux-based software that these speakers ran until now. The user experience shouldn’t change much with this new update. A subtle change, but one of great significance for the future of the company.

Leaving Android behind is a titanic goal given the popularity of this system, so Google takes it easy and takes very slow steps with Google Fuchsia so that it does not burn before taking the final blow. The Google Nest Hub will be the first to release it. “A new operating system is not sent every day, but today is that day,” said Petr Hosek of Google on his Twitter account.

The update will arrive Preview Program members first, to later end up in the homes of the rest of the owners of a Nest Hub. The functions will be practically identical, thanks to the Flutter support, so that users do not complain about the update and can continue to enjoy the speakers as before.

So Fuchsia will be gaining more and more presence throughout the Google ecosystem until having demonstrated its potential and being able to replace the giant, Android. It is an open source project, of which they have hardly wanted to provide official information about it.

This jump to the market opens a new stage for the operating system and possibly offers us more information about its development than has been available up to now.