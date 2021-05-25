Google Fuchsia, an open-source operating system intended to replace Android, comes to the Nest Hub

05/25/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Google has been working on Fuchsia for a while and without giving many clues about it. However, the operating system intended to replace Android has been shown to the public and not in the way we expected. And is that Google Fuchsia lands the company’s Nest Hub devices.

This new operating system will replace Cast OS, a system that is currently in the Nest Hub. As can be read through the 9To5Google medium, Apparently they have been 2018 models the first to have Google Fuchsia. However, the change does not seem to be as radical as we have in mind. And it is that at the moment this operating system works in a totally identical way to Cast OS, which was based on Linux. Those subscribing to the Preview Program will be the first to have this operating system, and months later it will spread to the whole world.

It seems that from the company they want to go with lead feet before the arrival of Fuchsia. According to the information in this regard and the feelings that all this leaves us, it is possible that in the not too distant future we will see this operating system as a potential replacement for Android. This makes sense, since it would be a way for Google to stop depending on Linux in its systems and thus have full control of its environment. We will have to wait to know more details about it.